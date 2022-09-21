A THUG who grabbed his girlfriend by the hair and repeatedly slapped her during an alcohol-fuelled assault has been jailed.

Lewis Gibson, 35, from Newport, also spat at his now former partner while attacking her in her home.

The pair, who had known each other since childhood, were in a relationship for just a short time before a domestic violence notice was imposed.

This had prevented Gibson from contacting her for 28 days but the couple reconciled and started seeing each other again.

Prosecutor Alexander Greenwood said: “The defendant was full of apologies at the way he had treated her and maintained he would treat her better than ever if their relationship continued.”

But “things soon deteriorated” and Gibson assaulted her after an argument broke out while they were drinking alcohol overnight between May 31 and June 1.

The defendant had downed around seven bottles of beer before he attacked her, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

“The victim asked him to stop,” Mr Greenwood said.

“She feared for her life and she believed he would kill her.

“His teeth were gritted, his face was close to hers and she describes his spit hitting her face.”

Gibson then began smashing up the woman’s house and knocked a bedroom door off its hinges before throwing things downstairs including a vase and flowers.

The defendant, of Rochester Road, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm and criminal damage.

He had five previous convictions for seven offences including common assault, being drunk and disorderly, drink driving and public disorder.

The last of these convictions were committed 14 years ago.

William Bebb, mitigating, said: “The defendant is sorry for what happened and has expressed remorse.”

The court was told Gibson had already served the equivalent of a seven-month prison sentence after being remanded in custody by magistrates in June.

Mr Bebb added that there was a realistic prospect of rehabilitation in this case and asked the judge to take into account his client’s guilty pleas.

Recorder IWL Jones, told the defendant: “This was a sustained attack – you grabbed her hair, spat at her and slapped her.

“You should be thoroughly ashamed of what you did.”

Gibson was jailed for 16 months and told he would serve half of that sentence in custody before being released.

He was made the subject of a five-year restraining order and must pay a victim surcharge.