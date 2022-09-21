A CHARITY shop based in a listed building thought to date back to the 17th century which is the centre of a row over 'inappropriate' alterations to the shopfront will continue to trade from the site.
The existing aluminium door and frame of the Wales Air Ambulance charity shop in Frogmore Street, Abergavenny, is described as having “an adverse impact upon the character and architectural interest of the listed building and the conservation area.”
Plans have now been submitted to Monmouthshire County Council, by Abergavenny-based Kimax Estates Ltd, to replace the current door, located to the side of the shop front, with a centrally located door that will also be accessible and compliant with the disability discrimination act.
Timber will also be used to create a new shop front for the charity shop which will continue to trade from the premises.
The building is thought to date back to the 17th century, with work possibly having been carried out to its front in 1714 and at some point in the 19th century, before the modern features were added later in the 20th century.
The application descibes Frogmore Street as containing “numerous well-preserved and restored listed buildings” that “enhance and preserve the character of the Abergavenny Conservation Area.”
No alterations will be made to the upper floors of the building which are in residential use.
