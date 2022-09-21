A DRUG dealer was warned he faces a jail sentence after he pleaded guilty to trafficking cannabis.

Liam Andrews, 24, from Blaenau Gwent, admitted possession of the class B drug with intent to supply.

The offence was committed on August 22.

The defendant, formerly of Castle Street, Tredegar, now of Carlyle Street, Abertillery, appeared at Cardiff Crown Court via video link from prison.

Andrews’ was told by Judge Jeremy Jenkins that all options including custody would be open when he is sentenced on October 19.

The defendant was remanded in custody.