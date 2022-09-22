BLAENAU Gwent residents have been advised to check the council website to find out where they can or cannot walk their dogs.

At a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s Place scrutiny committee on Tuesday, September 20, councillors received a report detailing the results of a consultation held from July 19 to August 17 on changes put forward to their Public Space Protection Order for dog control (PSPO).

The council is looking to renew the PSPO for nearly 130 areas in the county, including playgrounds and school playing fields.

This would see dogs banned or only allowed to walk in these areas on a lead.

Cllr Diane Rowberry said: “Lots of members of the public ask me, where can I walk my dog?

“When you have so many signs saying where you can’t, can we have some sort of literature telling us where they can walk their dogs.

“I don’t have a dog, so I have no idea.”

Environmental health officer Tim Griffin said that the council’s estates section is “considering” producing a list and believed dog owners needed to use their “local knowledge.”

Public protection service manager, David Thompson said: “If I were asked by a constituent my recommendation would be to have a look at the website.

“Look at the plans close to where you live, and you’ll see the areas that are restricted – just about everywhere else you’ll be able to take your dog.”

Mr Thompson added that over the decade that Blaenau Gwent have had PSPOs the number of areas included in it had been reduced.

He added that even outside the exclusion area dog owners are still liable to be fined if they do not clean up their dog poo.

This could be a £100 fixed penalty notice or a fine of up to a maximum of £1,000.

Following the consultation tweaks have been proposed to PSPOs for four areas of the county borough,

A request had been made for dogs to be allowed to be walked around a sports pitch on the walkway at Llanhilleth recreation ground.

Llanhilleth Recreation Ground. Picture: Google Street View

This would be allowed, and a dog-on-lead area introduced, while the school, playground, sports pitch, and bowling green remain dog exclusion areas.

For Brynmawr Welfare Ground, requests were received from several people to allow dogs to walk through the park area.

Brynmawr Welfare Ground.P icture: Google Street View

Due to this, changes are proposed for to the existing dog exclusion area and to introduce a dog-on-lead area throughout the general walkway parts of the park, while the playgrounds and sports pitches will remain as dog exclusion areas.

The headteacher of Brynmawr Foundation School also asked to update the exclusion area there following changes to the access road in recent years.

These are a result of the Heads of the Valleys Road improvement works.

At Bryn Bach Park in Tredegar an extra dog exclusion area at the mini golf play area is also proposed.

Bryn Bach Park, Tredegar. Picture: Google Street View

Councillors agreed that the proposal will be go in front of all members at a full council meeting later this autumn for approval.