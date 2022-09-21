DOMINO'S are the latest to take aim at This Morning presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield amid a ‘queue-skipping’ row following the Queens lying-in-state.

The pizza chain tweeted: “Apologies to anyone waiting on their pizza, we've just received an order from Holly and Phil.”

Apologies to anyone waiting on their pizza, we've just received an order from Holly and Phil #ThisMorning — Domino's Pizza UK (@Dominos_UK) September 20, 2022

One follower hit back: “Well, that was in poor taste. A bit like a scabby pre-packed topping Domino’s pizza.”

Another asked: “Have I missed something here?” To which a fellow social media user replied: "Assume it’s to do with them jumping the queue to view the [Queen’s] coffin last week

It comes after the pair broke their silence during a segment on Tuesday’s show following criticism.

On Monday, This Morning bosses are reportedly in crisis talks over whether they should scrap a segment covering the Queen’s lying in state.

But on Tuesday morning’s instalment of the show, the segment went ahead, and Holly Willoughby addressed the anger admitting, they “totally understand”.

During the segment looking back over the period of national mourning, Holly said: "Like hundreds of accredited journalists we were given permission to access the hall.

"The rules were that we would be quickly escorted through an entrance and not file passed the coffin.

"None of the broadcasters and journalists took anyone's places in the queue.

"We of course respected their views. Please know that we would never jump a queue."