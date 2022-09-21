DUST off your dancing shoes because Strictly Come Dancing is back this weekend.

We have been counting down the days until we'll see all our favourite celebrities embrace the sequins to compete for the glitterball trophy.

Over the past few weeks, we have been following every Strictly announcement obsessively.

Everything you need to know from when it is on and how to watch it to what famous faces and professional dancers will be taking to the ballroom is here.

And just like that, our #Strictly class of 2022 is complete! 🙌 Are you ready to see them hit the dance floor? pic.twitter.com/JhXB8Pcz5D — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 13, 2022

When is Strictly Come Dancing 2022?





The BBC teased the celebrity lineup last month ahead of its 20th series and it has been an agonising wait for the return of its trademark glitz and glamour.

The popular launch show, which sees the coupling up of the Strictly professionals and nervous celebrities, was postponed due to the sad news of the Queen's death.

The pre-recorded launch show will be broadcast on Friday, September 23, at 7pm on BBC One.

The first live programme will follow on Saturday on the same channel at 6.45pm.

Viewers will also be able to watch all episodes after they are broadcast on BBC iPlayer.

When is Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two on TV?





We’re back! My tv husband @Rylan and I will be back on @bbcstrictly #ItTakesTwo this year bringing you more fun, gossip, and dancing! Cannot stress how excited I am for this year!!! ✨ pic.twitter.com/jfSFEfUf9m — Janette Manrara (@JManrara) September 1, 2022

Strictly's spin-off show will return to our screens following the first bumper weekend.

The BBC says the companion show "dives behind the scenes of Strictly Come Dancing" and features "all the backstage gossip, training room titbits and latest Strictly news".

Fans can also expect "exclusive interviews with the contestants, professional dancers, judges and behind the scenes team, expert analysis and celebrity guest panels," the broadcaster has confirmed.

You will be able to watch the new debrief series on Monday, September 26, at 6.30pm on BBC Two.

The series will air every weeknight throughout the series on BBC Two.

Who presents Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two on TV?





Former Strictly professional Janette Manara and TV presenter Rylan Clark will return to present this year's It Takes Two.

Rylan has presented the popular programme since 2019, with Janette joining him in 2021 after she hung up her Strictly dancing shoes.

Rylan said to the BBC: “I’m so excited to be back at Strictly – It Takes Two for my fourth year. I absolutely love being part of the show. I’m so thrilled that my television wife Janette is joining me for the ride and we can’t wait to bring you all the back stage gossip from this year’s Strictly extravaganza. We can’t wait to start.’

Janette added: “I am so thrilled to be back hosting It Takes Two alongside the amazing Rylan! I’m very excited to bring the audience more great conversations with our couples, a lot of fun weeknight television entertainment and, of course, to celebrate my favourite show on TV, Strictly!”

Claudia Winkleman and Zoe Ball have both previously presented the series.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 celebrity cast

The BBC confirmed this year's cast on social media in August and it has been an agonising wait between then and seeing them on the dancefloor.

Here is the full confirmed celebrity line up ahead of the new season.

Will Mellor

Kym Marsh

Richie Anderson

Kaye Adams

Jayde Adams

Ellie Simmonds

Tyler West

Matt Goss

Ellie Taylor

Molly Rainford

Tony Adams

Fleur East

Hamza Yassin

James Bye

Helen Skelton

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 professional dancers

We will to wait until Friday night to know who our famous faces are partnered with.

To try and tie you over until then, let us introduce you to this year's new professional dancers.

Four new pros will be introduced to viewers in a cinematic dance routine filmed alongside the returning Strictly cast.

The quartet completing this year’s 20-strong professional line-up are European cup winner Vito Coppola, Chinese national champion Carlos Gu, former Under-21 British national champion Lauren Oakley and Latin dance champion Michelle Tsiakkas.

Coppola, Gu, Oakley and Tsiakkas will join returning professionals Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova, Graziano Di Prima, Amy Dowden, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Cameron Lombard, Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk, Giovanni Pernice, Jowita Przystal, Johannes Radebe, Kai Widdrington and Nancy Xu.

Who are the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 judges?





The judge's panel will also see a shake up this year with fan favourite Anton Du Beke picking up his judging paddle again.

Du Beke will officially take over for the eccentric 66-year-old Italian dancer and choreographer Bruno Tonioli.

The panel for what will be Strictly's 20th series will feature professional dancer Anton Du Beke, as well as returning favourites Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse.

Viewers will remember that Du Beke sat on the judging panel last year when Tonioli, who judges the American series Dancing With The Stars, was unable to take part due to uncertain Covid travel restrictions.

Back in 2020, Du Beke also did a two-week stint filling in on the judging panel.

Speaking about his new role, the 55-year-old dancer said: “Woohooo! This is BRILLIANT news.

"Everyone knows how much I absolutely love the show and I’m utterly delighted to be continuing as a regular judge. And I get to make the final again – now I know how Giovanni feels!”