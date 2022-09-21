A NEW noodle bar in Cwmbran will celebrate opening its doors next week with a free food give-away.

Pan-Asian noodle chain Chopstix will throw open its doors at North Walk, Cwmbran, on Monday, September 26.

And what better way to celebrate the grand opening of the company's 79th store than with some free food?

Throughout the week the store will be giving away 1,000 portions of Chopstix’s deliciously crispy vegetable spring rolls as well as 100 free medium boxes with two toppings to the first people in line.

Rob Burns, marketing director for Chopstix, said: “We’re really excited to announce we’re coming to Cwmbran. It’s a great town and we’re really looking forward to the chance to bring our brand to the masses.

“We have a loyal set of customers in the Wales area, with this being our fourth store to open, so we’re thrilled to be able to open another store in the great country of Wales. We can’t wait to open our doors and for customers to get a taste of what Chopstix has to offer.”

The Cwmbran store will include some interesting features such as a 'living wall' and an ‘animated Chopstix Anime Girl’ along with the now famous decor reflecting the quirky and fun ethos of the Chopstix brand.

Wok Masters can be seen creating fresh Chopstix dishes, all served from an eye-catching wok station.

Customers will be able to delight in a host of Pan-Asian flavours including orange chicken, as well as chicken katsu curry and caramel drizzle chicken. Those looking for lighter fare are in luck with the option of ‘Skinny Cauliflower Rice’, teamed with any topping in a small box, the whole menu comes in at under 500 calories.

The store is the fifth location to open in Wales, with the noodle bar being based in a number of Welsh locations, including Cardiff, Swansea and Bridgend.

A portion of the customer favourite spring rolls will be free to the first 1,000 who download the free voucher from the Chopstix website, customers will have to be quick as the giveaway is based on a first come, first served basis.

Customers can download the free voucher by following the link - https://www.chopstixnoodles.co.uk/cwmbran1000