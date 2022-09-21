A TIKTOK creator has revealed how anyone who shops at Asda can get free food from the supermarket using UberEats.

But shoppers will have to be quick according to TikTok user @chloesdealclub.

Thanks to an UberEats deal running until September 30, shoppers can get 50 per cent off their food shop and better still “it seems to be unlimited use”.

Chloe said: “On Uber Eats you can currently get £25 off when you spend £50 at Asda.

“That is a huge saving. And you don’t need to enter any discount codes. Just put your postcode in and the offer will come up at your local Asda.

“I checked multiple postcodes across the UK and it seems to be nationwide. It’s available until 30th September.”

She added: “And, it seems to be unlimited use, so go enjoy your half price food shop”.

Watch the video here:

TikTok users issue warning over UberEats deal

One user replied: “Be careful with Uber eats, the prices of some things are double what they are in the shops. This is probably a saving but not as much as you think.”

Chloe replied: “Agree - you definitely need to shop smart and price match before buying. I stocked up on washing powders, dishwasher tabs etc so it was a good saving.”

Another shopper added: “There is a price lock section on Asda so there are some items that aren’t inflated.”

“I did this yesterday and saved £12.28, even with delivery costs. Went on the Asda app and priced up the same basket,” added another.

The video has accumulated thousands of likes and shares over the past few days as Brits look for ways to cut costs amid the ongoing cost of living crisis.

Asda stores in Gwent: