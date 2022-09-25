A MOTHER from Caerphilly has decided to take part in her first half marathon this to raise vital funds for heart research and improve her own health and wellbeing following the loss of both her parents to heart conditions.

Sara Powell-Davies, 49, is a communications manager and says: “I’m fundraising for BHF Cymru in memory of my parents who died very suddenly and unexpectedly of heart disease.

"My mum died in January 2021. I know I can’t change some of the risk factors for heart disease but getting fit will certainly help, and with two young children I want to make sure that I do my absolute utmost to ensure I’m around for them for as long as possible.”

Ms Powell-Davies says she started running during lockdown and was inspired to take part in the Cardiff Half Marathon, on October 2, after seeing the event return to the streets of the Welsh capital last Mother’s Day.

Pat Powell was 80 when she passed away in her Trecenydd home last year.

Ms Powell-Davies said: “I couldn’t get hold of my mum on the phone after speaking to her in the morning so went to her house and found her there – I’ve really struggled to get over that so I hope this will be a positive step in her memory and that she’d be really proud of me.”

Ms Powell-Davies' dad Gwyn Powell died aged 73 after falling ill.

Ms Powell-Davies said: “My dad died in May 2007, six weeks after I got engaged and he has missed out on so many of the important things in my life – seeing me get married and the birth of my two children. My daughter Tirion, who’s five and my three-year-old son Cadel.”

Ms Powell-Davies hopes the money she raised will help prevent other families suffering the heartbreak of losing someone too soon. She’s joined a running club and is grateful for the support of her teammates at Team Rees in Caerphilly who she says give her the motivation to keep going when the challenge is tough.

Sara Powell-Davies with her children

In Wales 340,000 people are living with heart and circulatory conditions.

Head of BHF Cymru Rhodri Thomas said: “We are so grateful to Sara and everyone who’s supporting BHF Cymru at this year’s Cardiff Half. In the last 5 years [2017-2021], BHF has funded £9.5m worth of research in Wales, supporting the work of 64 researcher staff. None of this would be possible without the amazing contribution of our wonderful fundraisers and volunteers.”

