PEOPLE are being asked about their use of a stretch of canal running through Cwmbran as plans to consider its future are developed.

Torfaen County Borough Council has also repeated its ambition to increase use of the waterway that is in its ownership and its long term aim of restoring further sections.

The Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal opened in 1812 and connected the market town with Newport and also allowed coal and limestone for use in agriculture and construction to be transported to kilns at Brecon, Llangattock and Goytre.

Though the canal has fallen out of industrial use it has become a popular leisure attraction and canal boats can travel some 36 miles on the waterway from Brecon to Five Locks at Cwmbran.

Torfaen council owns and manages four and a half miles of the canal, between Sebastopol and Newport, and last year appointed a canal coordinator to help develop its potential. Most of the route in the council’s ownership is unnavigable.

It now wants to know what people use the canal for, what they like about it and activities such as canoeing or history walks they’d like to see available in place as well as people’s hopes for the route. Those who do not visit can suggest ideas that could attract them to do so.

Cwmbran resident Roger Leaman last week told the Local Democracy Reporting Service of his concerns for the unnavigable section of the canal, at Ty Coch Lane on the southern side of Cwmbran.

The retired engineer said vegetation had been allowed to grow across the waterway, turning it to a sea of green.

He said: “Plants have grown all over the canal and it would be nice to see the water.”

In response the council has said maintenance of its section of the canal at Two Locks is dictated by the priority given to the towpath.

A spokeswoman said: “Our maintenance activities on the canal focus on ensuring positive biodiversity outcomes and creating a safe, open space for people on the tow path and maintaining water flow through the channel.”

The spokeswoman said the appointment of canal coordinator Alice Rees is a recognition the canal has “great potential to benefit communities across Torfaen, whilst enhancing its historical and ecological value.”

Ms Rees, who is leading the public consultation, is working with canal users, from boating groups to walkers and communities, on the plan for the canal.

The council says the management plan will support an increase in usage from Bridge 47, known as Solomon’s Bridge, near Pontypool southwards, and help build the case for canal restoration to Cwmbran town centre during later phases.

Ms Rees said: “We know a lot of people use the canal regularly for a host of different reasons. We’d like to find out what else would encourage you to use it more, or what would attract those who have never visited.”

An online survey can be completed at https://getinvolved.torfaen.gov.uk/canal-consultation/survey_tools/share-your-thoughts-on-the-canal-in-torfaen-2, while drop in events are also being held at the following dates and times:

Ashley House Youth Centre/Gym, Mount Pleasant Road, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran on Tuesday, September 27, from 10.30am to 2.30pm;

The Community Centre (Cwmbran Community Council), Ventnor Road on Wednesday, September 28, from 2.30pm to 5.30pm.

Those who’d like to leave views and comments in Welsh at any of the drop-in sessions, are asked to contact alice.rees@torfaen.gov.uk three days before the session they are attending.

The consultation closes on Tuesday, October 18.