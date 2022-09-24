JUST like last year, St Joseph’s Hospital is sponsoring a category in the South Wales Health & Care Awards, and they are also in the running for prizes in more than one category.

The advanced diagnostic team at St Joseph’s received the innovation in patient care in the private health sector accolade in 2021, when they sponsored the GP Practice of the Year gong.

The Malpas hospital is backing the same award this time around, with Beechwood Surgery, Blaenavon Medical Practice and Western Vale Family Practice all in the running.

This year’s awards, sponsored by the University of South Wales, take place at Rougemont School on Thursday, September 29, when 16 prizes will be handed out to some very deserving winners.

A St Joseph’s spokesperson said: “St Joseph’s Hospital combines the specialist expertise of our consultants with our continual investment in the very latest technology to provide patients visiting us with immediate access to personalised care.

“We offer a range of services including specialist clinics, advanced diagnostics, and physiotherapy.

“With over 160 consultants available at the hospital, we strive to provide clinical excellence and quality care to each individual.

“We've been providing exceptional care for over 75 years and will continue to build on our success through the dedication of our people.

“Over the past few years, we have seen our employees come together to support one another and put our patients at the centre of their care with reassurance and kindness during a difficult time.

“We are delighted to be sponsoring the South Wales Health & Care Awards and specifically the GP Practice of the Year category.

“Primary care services have played a key part in the past few years, supporting patients and putting their needs first when needed most.

“We wish all the finalists’ good luck and congratulate all for their continued hard work and success.”

Meanwhile, St Joseph’s CEO Stuart Hammond added: “We are pleased to sponsor the awards and celebrate the work of all in the healthcare industry throughout the past year.

“Well done to all and a big thank you for everyone’s outstanding care.”

For more information about St Joseph’s Hospital, visit stjosephshospital.co.uk