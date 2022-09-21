URGENT repairs have forced an emergency road closure in the Wye Valley near Tintern.

Morrison Utility Services, working on behalf of Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water, have made an emergency road closure along Catbrook Road in Catbrook.

The closure has been put in place in order to urgently repair a water leak.

Monmouthshire County Council's Streetworks team say they anticipate that the closure will be in place until (and including) Friday, September 23.

A signed diversion is in place.