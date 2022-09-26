NEW courses and the development of cutting-edge facilities are helping the University of South Wales (USW) achieve its aim of becoming a “major multi-disciplinary healthcare faculty”.

With so much going on at the university, both now and in the future, these are very exciting times for staff, learners and prospective students across the Newport, Cardiff and Pontypridd campuses.

And on top of all the positive academic growth, the USW are headline sponsors of the South Wales Health & Care Awards, which take place at Rougemont School on Thursday, September 29.

In backing the 2022 ceremony, they will also be sponsoring the Outstanding Achievement Award, the winner of which is chosen from the 14 other award recipients.

“The need for skilled health and social care professionals is greater than ever, and at the University of South Wales we believe it’s important to celebrate and recognise the outstanding work, care and innovation across the sector to inspire others to choose a profession where you can make the biggest difference,” said Dr James Gravelle, dean of the faculty of life sciences and education.

“USW is for people who are engaged and who care about our society.

“Like many nominees who will be celebrated as part of the awards, at USW we change lives and our world for the better, improving the prospects of people and places.

“At USW, you start your career before you graduate, by combining hands-on learning with industry standard facilities and placements, giving graduates the head start they need.

“Whether you’re the first generation to attend university or continuing a family tradition, looking to study for the first time or part-time, USW helps every student thrive.

“New students quickly feel part of the USW family, benefitting from a support network of experienced staff who operate an open-door support policy for students.

“On placement, you'll be assigned a mentor and supported by health care workers, managers, practice facilitators, and link lecturers.

“We’re as welcoming and down-to-earth as the place we call home. Always inspiring, always connected, and you’re always welcome.”

And as for what’s going on educationally, he added: “Last year, USW secured a multi-million-pound contract from Health Education and Improvement Wales (HEIW) to deliver an expanded portfolio of healthcare courses over the next 10 years.

“Starting this month, it will add three new courses to USW’s existing health and social care portfolio: operating department practitioner, physiotherapy and occupational therapy.

“We have delivered nursing and midwifery for three decades, and this is a further step in realising our ambition to be a major multi-disciplinary healthcare faculty, providing high quality health education for Wales.

“USW has incredible facilities across its campuses, preparing students for placement with practical learning in a safe space.

“For example, we are currently developing a new learning and teaching space for chiropractic students and staff on our Pontypridd campus.

“The work is the first phase of the overall development, which will also see a brand-new chiropractic clinic being built in 2023.

“The project will bring all chiropractic learning, teaching and treatments onto the same site.

“Another exciting development is the formation of the Research and Development Centre for Wales Institute of Digital Information (WIDI) at our Newport campus.

“USW has been given more than £2.3m as part of a multi-million-pound fund aimed at supporting local communities and economies.

“This will include the design and prototyping of an online Digital Health Village, which will provide nursing and allied healthcare students the opportunity to train in a simulated environment; the development of online teaching material; and the formulation of a strategy and educational resource for Aneurin Bevan University Health Board to maximise the use of Artificial Intelligence in the delivery of health and care services.”

