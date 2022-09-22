HERE are five more beautiful babies recently born in Gwent.

Blake Dominique Givvons-Jones was born weighing 7lbs 3oz at the Grange University Hospital on August 26, to proud parents Sophie Givvons and Leon Jones, of Newport - a sister for Charlotte, 23; Malika 13; Joshua and Jacob, eight; Dakota six; and Kadyn four.

Rayna Elise Potts came into the world on August 19 at the Grange University Hospital, a new sister for Regan 24; Farah 22; Macy 18; Taylor 15; Mason 14; Amaya 10; and Kamil eight. Her proud parents are Stacie Howells and Noel Potts, of Newport.

Lennon Elliott Fenwick was born on June 30 at the Grange University Hospital, weighing 7lb 2oz, to proud parents Shanna and Elliott Fenwick, of Griffithstown. He is their first child.

Beautiful baby Sheppard was born weighing 7lbs 7oz at the Grange University Hospital on August 24, to parents Rhys Sheppard and Emma-Leigh Davidson, of Newport. She has a big sister, Lilah, who will be eight years old this month.

Isaac James Vella was born at the Grange University Hospital on August 28, weighing 7lbs 5oz. Parents Michael and Amy Vella live in Blackwood.