MONMOUTHSHIRE Freemasons will once again be throwing their weight behind the South Wales Health & Care Awards, making it six consecutive years that they have backed the event.

Rougemont School in Newport is the venue for this year’s ceremony on Thursday, September 29, when some of the region’s finest will be recognised for their sterling work in the healthcare industry.

The University of South Wales are headline sponsors for 2022, while a clutch of familiar names have also backed the annual event as backers of award categories.

Monmouthshire Freemasons are sponsoring the Care Home of the Year award, which will be contested between Bethany Residential Home in Chepstow, The Fields Care Home in Newport and Rosedale House.

Freemasonry began more than 300 years ago, and the members’ organisation prides itself on having no political or religious affiliations, and a membership of all ages, races, religions and cultures.

Monmouthshire Freemasons are a comparatively small province with 11 masonic halls and 29 lodges that meet across an area that roughly equates to the old county of Gwent.

As well as meeting socially, they uphold ceremonial traditions and support their fair share of charities and community groups.

“Freemasons of Monmouthshire have been delighted to sponsor the South Wales Health & Care Awards for the last six years,” said a spokesman.

“These awards represent a pursuit of excellence in standards within our communities by promoting a benchmark standard for the present and the future for the benefit of local inhabitants.

“Freemasonry shares similar ideals, promoting unity and respect among individuals and a caring and charitable approach to others.

“Freemasons are integral members of our local communities.

“Freemasonry rests on the basis of integrity, respect, friendship, tolerance and charity, thus encouraging others to be better human beings and promoting the feeling of charity for others less fortunate.

“Living through the Covid years has amply demonstrated that our communities have amongst them many local heroes who should be recognised and praised for their selfless work.

“Many of our members are local heroes, voluntarily stepping up to the mark to assist the vulnerable and needy through trying times and circumstances.

“We are once again very pleased to take part in the annual South Wales Health & Care Awards.

“Once again, we are delighted to sponsor the Care Home of the Year award – what better category could there be to sponsor?”

Meanwhile, the head of freemasonry in Monmouthshire, Richard Davies, said: “Through the South Wales Argus’ promotion of excellence of standards and our desire to strengthen our ties with our local communities, we are able to support and assist those communities, particularly the young, vulnerable, isolated, disadvantaged and elderly towards a better life.”

To find out more about Monmouthshire Freemasons, visit monmouthshirefreemasons.org