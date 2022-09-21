Angle Lifeboat RNLI has described how an 81 year-old celebrating her birthday on board a speedboat suffered a back injury.

It is unclear how the woman sustained the injury, but the crew who were accompanying her sent a shout to Angle Lifeboat to carry out what the crews described as 'a medical evacuation'.

"The lifeboat was tasked to assist in the medical evacuation of an 81-year-old female who had suffered a back injury onboard a speedboat while celebrating her 81st birthday," Angle Lifeboat RNLI posted on its Facebook page this week.

"The lifeboat launched at 2:20pm and made best speed upriver towards Neyland marina, where the vessel was now tied alongside.

"The lifeboat transferred two crew members onboard to administer pain relief and casualty care, until the arrival of an ambulance.

"Also tasked to this incident were Dale coastguard rescue team. With an ambulance now on scene, the lifeboat was stood down to return to station, arriving back on station at 4:30pm.

Angle RNLI has also reported that its lifeboat was tasked at 3:15pm on Sunday afternoon, following a 999 call reporting two swimmers and a dog in difficulty at the base of the cliffs at St Govan’s Head.

"The all-weather lifeboat launched and made best speed to St Govan’s," said a spokesperson for Angle Lifeboat RNLI.

"Once on scene, the casualties were located on rocks beneath the headland, and the lifeboats inflatable Y boat was deployed ashore.

"The two casualties were taken onboard and transferred ashore at New Quay bay, where the coastguard rescue team from St Govan’s were waiting to receive them.

"Happy that no further medical assistance was required, the lifeboat as stood down to return to station, arriving back on station at 5:40pm."