A MAN was found dead at Ebbw Vale Festival Park yesterday morning, police have confirmed.

Formal identification has not yet taken place, but Gwent Police has said they are not treating the death as suspicious.

Police were called to Green Street, Festival Park, Ebbw Vale, at around 7.50am on Tuesday, September 20, following a report that a man had been found unresponsive.

Officers attended along with firefighters from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service, who confirmed that the man had died.

A report has been submitted to the coroner in relation to the death.