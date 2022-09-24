BLAENAU Gwent is home to the cheapest property available right now in Gwent.

More specifically, Llanhilleth is home to the cheapest property in Gwent listed on Rightmove.

The property in question is a one-bedroom apartment on High Street that will cost prospective buyers just £35,000.

Close to the local train station and all major road links, the property is being advertised as great for commuters.

The first floor flat consists of a communal entrance hall, a lounge, a kitchen, a bathroom and one bedroom.

The lounge is a fairly large room and is the centrepiece of the apartment.

It is possible to access all rooms in the flat from the lounge and it has two velux windows in the ceiling.

The kitchen and the bathroom are side by side, with the kitchen appearing to be narrower.

The kitchen itself comes with fitted units and is in the galley style.

The bathroom has a bath, a toilet and a sink, and there also appears to be plenty of room to store things in there, such as an ironing board.

On the other side of the flat is the bedroom.

The bedroom is the second largest room in the flat and it is big enough for a double bed.

It also has a velux window to the ceiling.

