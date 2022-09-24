A CAMPAIGN to bring a new railway station to Magor and Undy has been recognised at a national awards ceremony.

The efforts of a local action group working to bring about a Walkway Station for Magor & Undy received recognition.

The MAGOR (Magor Action Group on Rail) were awarded a Commendation in the Best Campaign category at the Railfuture RUG (Rail User Group) Awards, as well as a Commendation in the Best Website category.

MAGOR was established just over 10 years ago by a group of public-spirited residents of the community of Magor and Undy, all having one objective: to open a railway station to serve Magor with Undy.

The group was established by engineers, retired railway staff, a project manager and councillors, and other skilled individuals.

The preferred site of the station is adjacent to the B4245, connecting with the bus services along that road.

It will also be the first main line-dedicated walkway station to open in more than a century. The whole village is within a short 15-minute walk, or cycle ride, from the station.

Access to the station will be on foot, bicycle or public transport, with a few disabled parking spaces.

It is estimated that around 40,000 rail journeys a year were made from Severn Tunnel Junction by people from Magor and Undy prior to the pandemic, resulting in around 80,000 car journeys, there and back.

The distance between the two locations is approximately two and a half miles, so this amounts to 200,000 road miles travelled each year.

The plans for Magor and Undy Walkway Station will encourage and support active travel, help the modal switch from road to rail and lead to a reduction in carbon emissions and air pollution in the area.

Cllr Catrin Maby said: “This is well-deserved recognition for this exceptional group, who have worked so hard and so long to develop their vision into a concrete plan.

"I totally support MAGOR and wish them every success in the future. These are exciting times for the Magor community.”