Our live feed has now finished.
- Part of Bridge Street in Newport is cordoned off.
- Police say a man was assaulted early this morning.
- He suffered back, head and arm injuries and is currently in hospital, where he is in a stable condition.
Loading...
Data returned from the Piano 'meterActive/meterExpired' callback event.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here