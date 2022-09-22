A SCHOOL in Blaenau Gwent has opened a new library in tribute to a pupil who died from a brain tumour earlier this year.

Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Helyg in Blaina officially opened a new library this week which was named after Imogen Prosser.

The nine-year-old died a few weeks after being diagnosed with an aggressive tumour on her brain stem.

Her parents, Heidi and Mark, and brother and sister Tyler and Kadie, were at the official opening on Monday, September 12, and cut the ribbon at the new library, called Llyfrgell Imogen, or Imogen’s Library.

They said: “We are very proud that Imogen’s friends have chosen to honour her this way, we would like to thank the staff on Rainbow ward at Cardiff Hospital for their care and attention to Imogen during her illness.”

Blaenau Gwent Council

Pupils enjoying the new library by reading books. Picture: Blaenau Gwent Council

At the library there is a reference on the wall to the ward at the Children’s Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, which has been decorated with a rainbow, and the school will continue to support Welsh children's cancer charity LATCH in the future.

Sion Roberts, deputy headteacher, said: “Imogen’s parents have asked that we also raise awareness of the charity who do such good work supporting children with cancer and their families.

“Pupils at the school wore blue yesterday and have made donations in support of the organisation.”

The new library is part of a £1 million Welsh Government grant-funded development of the building under the Sustainable Communities for Learning scheme.

Blaenau Gwent Council

The new ‘Llyfrgell Imogen’ facility at Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Helyg. Picture: Blaenau Gwent Council

Ann Toghill, headteacher of the school added: “Imogen was a lovely, quiet, kind pupil who was popular with her classmates and she is missed terribly.

“The children wanted to keep her memory alive by naming the library in her honour and we all agree that this is an appropriate tribute.”