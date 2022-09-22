A DEDICATED charity worker and a former council leader are to be awarded the freedom of the City of London.

Hayley Thomas, founder of the Helping Care Team (HCT), which provides help and advocacy to homeless and vulnerable people across Caerphilly, Newport, Torfaen and Blaenau Gwent, and Philippa Marsden, who was until May leader of Caerphilly County Borough Council, are being awarded the honour at a ceremony being held today, Thursday.