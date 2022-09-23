A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

NOEL GOODWIN, 57, of Ty Isaf Park Avenue, Pontymister, Risca, was ordered to pay £1,200 in a fine, costs, compensation and a surcharge after he was found guilty following a trial of assault by beating on Boxing Day 2021.

GLYN FREER, 46, of Clovelly Avenue, Ebbw Vale, was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

NICHOLAS JAMES SUMMERS, 39, of Usk Road, Pontypool, was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ASHLEY WASSEL, 31, of North Road, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

WAHED ALIZADA, 36, of Cardiff Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SARA CHORLTON, 33, of Hanley Cwrt, Llanbadoc, Usk, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

NIKITA ILES, 25, of Llewellyn Grove, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

JOSHUA MAYNARD, 30, of Partridge Way, Duffryn, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

NATALIE PREECE, 40, of Elgar Avenue, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

SHARON JOY PRICE, 57, of Laburnum Drive, Henllys, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

NEIL PRITCHARD, 45, of Clos Afon Llwyd, Riverside, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.