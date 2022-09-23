THE redevelopment of Ringland has taken a further step forward after Newport council agreed to sell the land where the former Open Hearth pub stood.

The pub, on Hendre Farm Drive, closed its doors in early 2020, and has since been the subject of a number of fires and persistent vandalism and fly-tipping.

The pub was demolished in early 2021, although the site has not been cleared.

This week, Newport City Council approved plans to sell the freehold of the land where the pub once stood.

A council report states that the current leaseholder, Dewmax Ltd, has agreed to sell the land to Melin Homes.

The report states that the freehold for the land – along with the old car park and adjacent land between Hendre Farm Drive and the Southern Distributor Road, would be sold by the council for £140,000.

In its place, Melin Homes have proposed to build 32 affordable homes.

Cllr Laura Lacey, Newport City Council cabinet member for infrastructure and assets, approved the sale of the freehold on Tuesday, September 20.

“In order to ensure that the sold land is used for housing development, then the contracts for sale will be conditional upon the owners entering into a binding contract for a sub-sale with a registered social landlord (Melin Homes),” a council report stated.

Earlier this summer, the former Friendship Inn pub – which had also been subject to extensive vandalism and suspected arson attacks since closing – was demolished as part of a multi-million pound redevelopment project is designed to bring a “new identity” to Ringland.

The former Friendship Inn pub has now been demolished.

This development – by Newport City Homes – will relocate the Ringland Shopping Centre to face the Milton Court roundabout and 158 new homes will be built at Ringland Circle, where the shops are currently.

This follows on from the 56-home £7.5 million Cot Farm scheme – which was completed in June last year.

A 24-home development at Mountbatten Close also forms part of the redevelopment plan for Ringland.

Newport City Homes said it is “nearing completion” on this development, and that it is hoped that residents can begin moving in before Christmas.