A MAN left a house party guest covered in blood following a “cowardly” assault by punching her, standing on her face and stamping all over her body.

Benjamin Simpson, 25, was condemned in a pre-sentence report which highlighted fears over his attitude to the opposite sex.

A probation officer wrote: “The defendant has admitted forming relationships purely in order to somewhere to live and spoke derogatorily about women he’s had sexual encounters with.”

Martha Smith-Higgins, prosecuting, said Simpson had left the party held in Newport’s Broadmead Park following an argument with other revellers.

He returned to confront the woman with an 8in blade during the early hours of the morning, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

“The defendant appeared in the living room window and he waved the knife and made threats towards her,” Miss Smith-Higgins said.

Simpson then “jumped” into the house after removing a pane of glass before he started to assault her.

“She was hit and taken to the floor,” the prosecutor told the court.

“While on the floor the defendant stood on her face and punched her to the nose and stamped all over her body.

“The victim described the force of the assault as if it were ‘everything’s he’s got’”.

The brutal attack continued for 10 minutes and the court was shown a video the hysterical victim had taken herself showing her bloodied face in the aftermath of the beating.

Simpson, of Commercial Road, Pill, Newport, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, criminal damage and failing to surrender.

The offences occurred last summer on July 10, 2021.

The attack also took place after Simpson was released from prison on licence.

The defendant had 16 previous convictions for 31 offences, including burglary, dishonesty, battery and public disorder.

Judge Jeremy Jenkins told Simpson: “You were at the home of Miss Hayes, there was a group of you present and you were drinking.

“There was an argument and you decided to leave.

“Sometime later you reappeared with a knife and you were issuing threats towards Miss Buckley and you eventually removed a pane of glass and gained entrance to Miss Hayes’ home.

“Whilst inside the house you launched what can only be described as a cowardly and sustained attack on a woman who was no match for you.

“She was left bloodied and bruised and had a cut to her left eye.”

Judge Jenkins added: “There is a very telling paragraph in your pre-sentence report which says this and I quote, ‘There have previously been concerns around Mr Simpsons’ attitude towards women.

‘He’s admitted forming relationships purely in order to have a place to live and has also spoken derogatorily about women that he’s had sexual encounters with.

‘His use of violence against a woman in this offence also raises concerns in this area.”

Simpson was jailed for 22 months.