BLAENAU Gwent council say they have already used “powers of intervention” to help a school for children with additional learning needs that has now been put into special measures.

Earlier this month, Wales’ education watchdog, Estyn, published a damning report following an inspection of The River Centre 3-16 Learning Community last June.

The report gives the all-through school across three campuses in Ebbw Vale and Tredegar, seven recommendations that need to be addressed in an action plan.

A Blaenau Gwent spokesperson said: “We fully acknowledge Estyn’s findings following their recent visit to the River Centre 3 – 16 Learning Community and will now work with the school to build on its strengths and areas for development.

“The council is fully committed to working with all schools in Blaenau Gwent to ensure that children and young people continue to receive the very best educational opportunities, and that they are well supported in both their learning and in their well-being.

“Through our schools causing concern protocols, we had already used our powers of intervention as a local authority in order to begin taking action and working with the school’s leadership and governing body to bring about change.”

The council explain that the River Centre had received some extra “leadership capacity” help in recent months.

Blaenau Gwent spokesperson said: “An interim executive headteacher has now been appointed and, together with the local authority and the governing body, will be working to ensure the necessary improvements are made.”

The lack of leadership at the school had been especially criticised by Estyn in their report.

Estyn said: “Overall, the governance and leadership at the school has failed to deliver an education that meets the needs of pupils

“Over the past 18 months, the school has experienced significant and wholesale changes in governance, leadership, teaching and support.”

They added that just under half of the staff including senior leaders were on temporary contracts and were having to take on extra responsibilities due to resignation and absences from the school.

Estyn said: “The culmination of events over this period has had a very marked negative impact on the learning experiences, well being, and outcomes for pupils, particularly those on the secondary campus. “

“Throughout this period of uncertainty, the school has been supported by three interim executive headteachers, each bringing their own perspectives on the work of the school.”

The seven recommendations the school needs to address are:

Issues identified in the health and safety letter;

Establish a clear purpose and vision for the school and implement a staffing structure that is fit for purpose and adequately reflects roles and responsibilities;

Ensure that the curriculum is sufficiently engaging, broad and balanced and prepares pupils well for their next stage in life and learning;

Improve the behaviour of pupils, particularly on the secondary campus;

Improve the quality of the learning environment and culture, particularly on the secondary campus;

Improve the outcomes for pupils, particularly those on the secondary campus;

Establish systems, procedures and routines across the school that are clearly understood by staff and relevant partners.

Estyn will monitor the school’s progress on a term-by-term basis.