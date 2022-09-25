IT’S BEGINNING to feel a lot like Christmas - or it will when the popular festive shop reopens.

Festive Retail Outlet, on Ty Coch Industrial Estate in Cwmbran, is deemed a Christmas tradition to many – offering an array of Christmas decorations, artificial trees, LED lights, and more.

The grand opening date has been confirmed: Saturday, October 15.

Although the man in red will be busy with his elves at his workshop, there will be three other famous men in red at the grand opening: rugby legends Lee Byrne, Shane Williams, and James Hook.

The sports stars will be available at the grand opening - on October 15 - between 9am and 11.30am. People will also be able to buy signed bottles of their Perthyn gin.

Jonathan Hughes, of Festive Productions, said:

“This year we have a new layout, new products and some amazing product offers - the countdown to Christmas is on!”

Following the grand opening on October 15 the shop will remain open in the run up to the most wonderful day of the year.

It will be open from 10am to 6pm – bar Thursdays when it will open until 7pm, and Sundays when it will open until 4pm.

For those who prefer to shop online – or hoping to browse a wider range of products – Festive Productions launched a new website last year allowing people to shop 24/7.

People can check it out at festiveathome.com and can follow Festive Productions on social media: