WASTE has been illegally dumped on a Caerphilly mountainside.

Enforcement officers from Caerphilly council attended Senghenydd mountain after a report of fly-tipping.

The officers attended on Tuesday, September 20, and found concrete slabs and building waste.

“Caerphilly County Borough Council Enforcement officers are on Senghenydd mountain following an illicit tipping complaint,” said a council spokesperson.

“If you are aware of an incident of illicit tipping in your area, please report via our website https://bit.ly/3UxrNYY or by calling 01443 866544.”

Anyone who comes across any fly-tipping is encouraged to “visually inspect” the waste to see what it is and if it is anywhere near water, but not to touch anything.

Caerphilly council said not to disturb the site in case the fly-tippers have left any evidence.

You can also report it by calling the Environment Agency Wales on 0800 807060 for immediate advice on what steps to take to secure the safe removal of the waste.