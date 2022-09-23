A CWMBRAN man has been fined for breaking coronavirus restrictions twice while he was a student in Cardiff.
Liam James Beer, 22, was accused of taking part in two gatherings at an address on Maindy Road in Cathays on February 21 and May 8 last year – while Wales was subject to level four and level three covid restrictions respectively.
His case had been re-opened after it couldn’t be determined whether Beer had received the fixed penalty notice through the post.
Beer, of Bryn Milwr in Cwmbran, pleaded guilty to both charges at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Friday, September 9.
His conviction and sentence for the alert level four breach – which had been imposed on August 31 last year – was set aside, and he was instead fined £30, and ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 surcharge.
His conviction and sentence for the level three breach – which had been handed out on November 2 last year – was also set aside, and he was instead fined £60 and ordered to pay £90 in costs.
