A TECHNOLOGY entrepreneur from New Inn says he feels "humbled to be among the elite" after selling his business for more than £1 million.

Stuart Arthur set up Arthurly in late 2018 as "a boutique tech consultancy firm" which acquired clients in the government, health and regulated sectors.

"I gained some good early traction and picked up a number of long-term contracts, which is where TPXimpact decided to make a move for my business, with the deal going over the line in 2020," Mr Arthur said.

Arthurly was acquired by TPXimpact for around £1.5 million.

Mr Arthur now works as a CTO - chief technology, or technical, officer - for TPXimpact.

"The work I’ve done includes setting up an academy that helps people develop a career in software," he said.

He has now been announced in the running for two major industry awards -the CIO 100 and the UK IT Awards.

Reflecting on his journey, Mr Arthur said: "It feels surreal to be where I am now.

"To be recognised among the elite technology professionals in the UK, it’s very humbling to compare against when I started out.

"Equally, it’s given me the motivation and belief to go bigger and better in the future."

Mr Arthur says he is "just a normal person from very humble beginnings, born and raised in Cwmbran and Pontypool by my mum and grandparents".

"I’m still young and learning a lot," he said.

"My goal is to keep inspiring and helping the next generation of diverse talent and I’m proud that a lot of the people I have hired live in Wales."