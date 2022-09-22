A BRAND new true crime series is launching today.

True Crime Newsquest is launching its new documentary on the unsolved murder of Claudia Lawrence, along with a live Q&A today.

This is the first True Crime Newsquest series produced with the help of award-winning investigative journalist Mark Williams-Thomas, who exposed Jimmy Savile in The Other Side of Jimmy Savile.

The series looks back at the most shocking cases across Britain using a variety of different types of content ranging from documentaries to podcasts and crime scene photos with interactive maps.

It is currently being broadcast and published across 66 of Newsquest’s major news website.

True Crime Newsquest - The Unsolved Murder of Claudia Lawrence

Today sees the launch of True Crime Newsquest’s “Unsolved” programme, presented by the publisher’s new special projects editor Jody Doherty-Cove.

It will focus on the case of Claudia Lawrence, a 35-year-old who disappeared in March 2009.

Although several arrests have been made, no one has been charged with her murder and her body has never been found.

To mark the launch, Mark Williams-Thomas will be hosting a special live Q&A on TikTok today at 5.30pm.

Williams-Thomas said of the new Claudia Lawrence investigation: “We will for the first time, bring you the most definitive timeline and overview of the investigation, bringing you right up to date. In addition, we showcase some very interesting information about Claudia’s phone records.”

You can watch the new True Crime Newsquest Claudia Lawrence documentary here.

True Crime Newsquest

the True Crime Newsquest series is set to expand by splitting into three distinct content areas – Solved and Unsolved cases and Missing people.

Solved will give detailed overviews of key UK cases featuring unique insight from reporters and editors who were at the heart of the stories, from first breaking the news in their communities to sitting through extensive trials.

will give detailed overviews of key UK cases featuring unique insight from reporters and editors who were at the heart of the stories, from first breaking the news in their communities to sitting through extensive trials. Unsolved will delve into the perplexing crime stories that have stumped detectives, aiming to feature exclusive interviews, unearthed evidence, or exhaustive research to give audiences unrivalled coverage of mysterious cases across the UK.

will delve into the perplexing crime stories that have stumped detectives, aiming to feature exclusive interviews, unearthed evidence, or exhaustive research to give audiences unrivalled coverage of mysterious cases across the UK. Missing will help to bring public awareness to the people across Britain who have disappeared in a bid to find more information for the heartbroken families that have been left behind.

Williams-Thomas will be joining special projects editor Jody Doherty Cove in fronting the content across the three strands.

The former detective recently completed a large research investigation into unsolved murders, establishing that there are 2,617 such cases across the UK. The real figure, he believes, will be more than 3,000 as police forces have not converted all their paper files to computer and many missing person cases will, in fact, be murders.

The earliest case to remain unsolved is the murder of John Bianchi which was recorded by Northumbria police in 1919.

In addition to the Solved, Unsolved, and Missing strands, which can also be seen on the True Crime Newsquest YouTube Channel and all other social media platforms, Williams-Thomas will also be launching a weekly CrimeBeat a 90-second roundup of stories from Newsquest’s reporters.