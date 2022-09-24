IS THERE anything better to do after a hard week than to lounge around and order a Chinese takeaway?

Thankfully, there are plenty of great takeaways in Newport and the surrounding area that provide you with hot food to your door.

We asked our readers their favourite Chinese takeaways to order from, here are the top seven as chosen by you.

Red Hot Goodies, Cardiff Road Newport

Red-Hot Goodies, at 20 Cardiff Road, was voted as the top Chinese restaurant in Newport by you, our readers.

The takeaway specialises in Thai, Peking, Chinese and English dishes.

A selection of Chinese Food at Red Hot Goodies. Picture: Redhot Goodies

Customers on TripAdvisor say: “Collection times are accurate, and they are always on time. Can't fault the quality of food and the portion sizes are superior to takeaways in the area.”

Slow Boat Chinese Takeaway, Risca Road, Newport

The Slowboat Chinese, located at 5 Risca Road, was voted second best in Newport.

This chop suey house and fish and chip shop is collection only.

Customers on TripAdvisor say: “This place is one of my favourite take aways, I would recommend it to everyone.”

Wok Inn, Chepstow Road, Newport

Coming in at number three was The Wok Inn, at 412 Chepstow Road in Maindee.

This Chinese and fish and chip shop delivers hot food to your door.

A selection of food at Wok Inn in Maindee. Picture: Wok Inn Chinese Fish/Chip shop

Customers on TripAdvisor say: “The regular Chinese food is fantastic, and the chip shop style food is fab with nice batter.”

China Town, Thornbury Park, Newport

China Town at 4 Shopping Centre in Rogerstone was voted in fourth place.

This double award-winning Chinese won an award in 2016 for outstanding achievements in cooking and in 2018 they were named Tastiest Takeaway and Takeaway of the Year by the Argus' sister title Voice.

Dragon Place, Chepstow Road, Newport

Dragon Palace at 472 Chepstow Road in Maindee was voted in fifth place.

The takeaway offers a wide variety of Chinese meals.

Chinese food at the Dragon Palace in Maindee. Picture: Dragon Palace

Customers on TripAdvisor say: “They were tasty, and the portion size was decent, I will be returning again.”

Shanghai Chef, Church Road, Newport

Shanghai Chef at 46 Church Road in Maindee was voted in sixth place.

The menu offers a range of dishes combining traditional and authentic food and serves a range of popular Chinese food.

Delicious Chinese food at Shanghai Chef. Picture: Victoria Dalton

A customer wrote on their Facebook page: “It the best Chinese I have ever had, highly recommend it as it was delicious.”

Wai Wai, Maesglas, Newport

Wai Wai at 203 Cardiff Road in Maesglas was voted our seventh placed Chinese.

The takeaway, which is open until midnight throughout the week, offers traditional Chinese dishes.

A customer review on TripAdvisor says: “It is the best Chinese food in the area, I have been ordering here for 20 years and never had a bad meal always very tasty.”