A DISPERSAL order will be in place in Caldicot all weekend after reports of anti-social behaviour in the area.

Gwent Police say they have received "several" reports of such behaviour in the area.

The dispersal order will come into effect at 6pm tomorrow - Friday, September 23 - and will remain in place until 6pm on Sunday, September 25.

It will cover the areas of Caldicot Castle, the town centre and residential streets nearby.

A similar order was in place last weekend too.

The areas covered by the order include Newport Road, Sandy Lane, Mill Lane, Chepstow Road and the surrounding roads as shown on the map above.

Sergeant Lee Smith-Stephens said: "Anti-social behaviour can have a negative impact on the quality of life of our communities and it won’t be tolerated in Gwent.

"Our officers are committed to protecting our communities and will take action against anyone intent on causing harm or disorder.

“If you have any concerns about anti-social behaviour, and see us on our patrols, please do stop to talk to us.

"Alternatively, you can report your concerns by calling 101, or by sending us a direct message via Facebook or Twitter.”

Dispersal orders give officers extra powers to direct groups to leave an area if they are involved in ASB or disorder, if members of the public are being harassed, alarmed or distressed or if officers think their behaviour may lead to ASB.

If they return to that area after being moved on, they face being arrested.