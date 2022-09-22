ANOTHER rail strike has been announced by the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union for early October, as industrial action continues around the nation.

It has been announced that Saturday, October 8 will be when 40,000 RMT workers at Network rail and 15 train operators plan to walk out.

This adds onto the rail strikes planned by the train drivers union Aslef which are scheduled for Saturday, October 1 and Wednesday, October 5.

Despite announcing a new strike date, RMT general secretary Mick Lynch was pleased that the new Transport Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan had met the union.

Rail strikes have already caused mass disruption this year (PA)

He said: “We welcome this more positive approach from the government to engage with us as a first step to finding a suitable settlement.

“However, as no new offer has been tabled, our members have no choice but to continue this strike action.

“We will continue to negotiate in good faith, but the employers and government need to understand our industrial campaign will continue for as long as it takes."

This announcement of a further rail strike is just one more to add to the few that have taken place throughout the summer and now going into the autumn.

It was back in June when the RMT held biggest rail strikes in 30 years, causing widespread disruption.