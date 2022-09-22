A MAN is in hospital following an assault in Newport city centre this morning.

Gwent Police confirmed that a man was assaulted where Bridge Street meets High Street in the city centre.

The 32-year-old man had sustained injuries to his back, head and arm.

He was taken to the Grange University Hospital near Cwmbran.

The area of the assault was taped off by police and the cordon remained in place for more than ten hours while police conducted their investigation.

During the day there were reports that items within the cordon, which police were investigating, included a jacket, a bag and a small silver box.

Louise MacGillivary said the road had been taped off when she arrived for her nearby workplace at 8.30am.

She said: “The police said there had been an incident last night. I’m hoping some customers will tell me more now.”

Another retail worker, who didn’t want to be named, confirmed the police tape had been in place when she passed the street. She said: “It was all taped off when I passed just about 7.20am but the police won’t tell you what’s going on.”

At the junction with Skinner Street, at the bottom of Stow Hill, outside the HSBC Bank a PCSO could be heard telling members of the public he didn’t know what had happened.

He told them: “I can’t say much as I don’t know and we’re not allowed. I came in at eight and I was told to come straight down here. If I need to know I can ask, that’s why I’ve got the radio.”

Dasika Jeddigalle, of Supernews on High Street which looks towards Bridge Street, said: “I came in at eight and there was a police car and tape everywhere, and I thought there might be something happening.

“All the people coming in here are asking about it but even I don’t know.”

A police spokesman said: "We received a call at approximately 5.15am this morning, September 22, reporting that a 32-year-old man had been assaulted in Newport city centre.

"He is currently in The Grange being treated for back, head and arm injuries. He is in a stable condition.

"Investigation is ongoing.

"Anyone with information relating to the incident is asked to call 101 quoting log 41 22/09/22 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."