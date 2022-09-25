WE LOVE seeing the photos shared in South Wales Argus Camera Club.
The group - based on Facebook - has thousands of members from all walks of life who share photographs they've taken from all over the Gwent region.
People in the club can share photos of whatever they desire - as long as they're taken in Gwent - giving them the chance to showcase their wonderful work and let their imagination run wild.
Joining the camera club means that your photos maybe used - with credit - in print and online in South Wales Argus and our sister titles.
That includes in picture spreads, such as this one, which show the terrific talent in South Wales.
Want to join? Visit facebook.com/groups/argusphotosgroup
Joshua Deguara enjoyed photography at Wentwood
Matthew James snapped this at Trefil Quarry, Blaenau Gwent
Robin in Malpas pictured by Thomas Tasker
Great Twmbarlwm photo by Alison Smith
James Mclaren took this in Newport
Ridgeway in Newport photograph by Jane Daniels
Lee Kershaw shows Sugar Loaf - as seen from the Skirrid
Newport looking picturesque in this photo by Reyan Mohammed
Sandra Cavill took this picture in Chepstow
Form an orderly queue! Nigel Jones took this in Cwmbran
Pontypool photo by Gareth Mayers
Wonderful work by Paul Ruijs - taken in Newport
