A SINGER, teacher, and former TV star from Newport has spoken of her experience appearing on The Voice UK.

Alicia Hooper - who as a teenager appeared on BBC children's programme The Story of Tracey Beaker - was approached by producers from the ITV show, who has seen a video of her online, in March last year. And last Saturday, September 17, she appeared on the popular TV show, performing All I Know So Far by P!nk.

Sadly her spirited rendition wasn't quite enough to turn the heads of the judges, but Ms Hooper, 38, said she has no regrets.

“I had an Instagram message from a producer last year saying they saw a video I posted of myself singing at the Welsh wedding awards at the Coal Exchange in Cardiff a few weeks before," she said.

“They asked me if I wanted a conversation about the upcoming series of The Voice and it went from there. It was a very long audition process to get to the blind auditions.

Alicia Hooper during her blind Audition at the Voice UK. Picture: Alicia Hooper

“But to get to the blind auditions and on TV was a fantastic experience and even though they didn’t turn I am glad I did it, and hopefully it will bring some exposure for more singing work.”

The Voice features contestants performing for a quartet of music legends - who have their backs to them in giant red chairs. If any of the four are impressed by the performance, they press a buzzer and turn around, showing their desire to work with the contestant. If more than one of the judges turns around, the contestant gets the opportunity to choose who they will work with.

Despite not getting through to the next round, mother-of-one Ms Hooper has a positive outlook on the experience and said she feels lucky to have had the opportunity to spend time on set with her daughter Alba-Rae, partner Josh and dad Jeff.

Alicia Hooper shared the audition experience with daughter Olivia. Picture: Alicia Hooper

Ms Hooper, from Undy, said: “I wanted to give the audience a good show, my daughter, dad, and partner was on the side of the stage, and I was singing for them and myself really.

“If the judges did turn and I had to choose, Sir Tom would have been my personal choice and he was so close to turning as well which was a shame.

“It would have been nice to have some feedback from him, but it was a phenomenal experience, and I would have done it again in a heartbeat.”

Ms Hooper was just 15 when she first appeared on screen as Amber in The Story of Tracey Beaker.

Alicia Hooper as Amber in the story of Tracey Beaker. Picture: Alicia Hooper

As the 20th anniversary of the show approaches, she has been reflecting on her time acting alongside Dani Harmer, who played the title character, and others.

“That was a fantastic experience," she said. "It’s still hugely popular and well talked about, and seeing me on there I have had lovely comments from people.

“It was great and life-changing, as I have never been on a TV set of that scale before, so it was a brilliant.

“It’s been a nostalgic year really, especially as the new series My Mum Tracey Beaker is out, so it come around full circle.

“Dani Harmer was lovely, she is the nicest person you can meet, I came in during the second series and her and the other cast mates took me under their wing, and we had a great few weeks of filming.”

She added: “My daughter is fascinated with watching me in the show, that her mum plays a naughty character, so I tell her not to get any ideas as it's just acting."

Alicia Hooper hopes her experience on the voice inspires her students. Picture: Alicia Hooper

Ms Hooper is open about the future of acting again, but at the moment is focused on her job teaching music at a Gwent college.

She also performs at The Potters in Upper Dock Street twice a month, and is a regular singer in pubs around Caerleon.