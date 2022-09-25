THIS is a round-up of drink drivers who were caught and brought before the magistrates’ court in Gwent last month.

RHYS WHITNEY, 19, of Y Dolydd, Watford, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 52 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Cae Nant Gledyr on August 7.

He was fined £207 and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £83 surcharge.

BEN SIGGINS, 33, of Fforest Glade, Newport, was banned from driving for 22 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 89 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Chepstow Road on January 30.

He was ordered to pay £867 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ANDREW WATKINS, 41, of Maple Crescent, Sebastopol, Pontypool, was banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving on Rowan Crescent, Griffithstown, with 42 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on July 23.

He was fined £207 and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £83 surcharge.

LISA KELLY, 44, of Upper Viaduct Terrace, Crumlin, was banned from driving for 22 months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving on the A469 in Newbridge with 73 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on July 24.

She was ordered to pay a £276 fine, £85 costs and a £110 surcharge.

DARREL BARNES, 51, of Islwyn Road, Wattsville, Caerphilly, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 90 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Risca Road, Cross Keys, on August 1.

He was ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for 23 months and told to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

DARREN LANE, 47, of Caerwent Road, Ely, Cardiff, was banned from driving for 40 months after he admitted drink driving on the M48 in Newport with 46 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on July 31.

He was fined £400 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge.