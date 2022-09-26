A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

COLIN BOWDITCH, 49, of High Street, Abercarn, was banned from driving for 16 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cannabis in his blood on February 25.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ALDEN JAMES REES, 47, of Beatty Street, Tir-Y-Berth, Caerphilly, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after being found guilty following a trial of drink driving with 49 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Edward Street, Pengam, near Blackwood, on May 15.

He must carry out 50 hours of unpaid work, complete a six-day rehabilitation activity requirement, was banned from driving for three years and ordered to pay £295 in costs and a surcharge.

JASON AARON WILLIAMS, 41, of Ffordd Aneurin Bevan, Tredegar, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating on January 26.

He must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, was made the subject of a five-year restraining order and has to pay £395 in costs, compensation and a surcharge.

ADAM BARBER, 36, of Market Street, Ebbw Vale, was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DANIEL LEE GUNTER, 34, of Llanyravon Way, Llanyravon, Cwmbran, was conditionally discharged for six months after he admitted public disorder on Caradoc Walk, Blaenavon, on May 22.

He was ordered to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge.

MACAULEE DAVIES, 19, of Macaulay Avenue, Llanrumney, Cardiff, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he was found guilty following a trial of harassment and criminal damage in Newport between March 13 and March 17.

He must carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, was made the subject of a two-year restraining order and has to pay £695 in costs and a surcharge.

GERALD THOMAS, 30, of Roman Way, Caerleon, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

GEORGINA JONES, 45, of Broome Path, St Dials, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

EMMA ELIZABETH SLATER, 33, of Tanybryn, Risca, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

KELVIN JOHN SMITH, 43, of Monnow Way, Bettws, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.