THE towns of Risca and Pontymister were known for their industrial and mining elements, with Black Vein and Risca North Collieries, a steelworks and a foundry.

Today, none of those exist anymore but the remains can still be seen. Risca itself has a bustling high street, with Caerphilly County Borough Council figures showing it as one of the top towns for footfall in the county.

Here we take a look back at what Risca and Pontymister was like over the last century.

An image looking over Risca which includes the old longbridge. The image is undated but is believed to have been no later than the early 1900s.

Risca Roundhouse on the border of Crosskeys in the early 1900s.

Risca's Tredegar Street in 1991.

Now known as The Grove, in 1986 it was The Myrtle Grove and the roof was damaged by a storm.

The floods of December 1979 are still remembered today. Here is Commercial Street during that time.

The Post Office on Newport Road, Risca in the 1970s.

The old Bridgend Inn near Risca Railway.

An early photograph of the old Risca railway station when it was located at the top of Tredegar Street.

Workers at the Staffordshire Mills in Pontymister Steelworks. It is undated and was sent in by Mr E. B Jones whose father is in the picture.