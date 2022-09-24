A MAN was caught with extreme pornography showing women having sex with animals.

Keith Herbert, 63, from Brynmawr, had more than 100 such images when police raided his home.

Prosecutor Thomas Stanway told Newport Crown Court there was also evidence of the defendant searching on Google for bestiality images.

MORE NEWS: Man who ‘uses women’ jailed for savage attack following house party

Judge Daniel Williams told Herbert: “You pleaded guilty at trial to possessing extreme pornography.

“The offence was committed, or discovered at least, on November 16 and on that day police attended at your address and recovered a computer and on it 108 extreme pornographic images.

“They also found search terms consistent with the images that were found.

“You are 63 years of age, you have no previous convictions.

“I’ve read the pre-sentence report in your case – you live with your wife, your son is your carer.

“You were diagnosed with multiple sclerosis I think in 1999.

“The risk of offending in the pre-sentence report is said to be low – an assessment I agree with.”

Herbert was sentenced to a 12-month community order during which he must complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He was fined £200 and told to pay a £95 victim surcharge.

The defendant, of Lansbury Road, was also made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for five years.

Herbert represented himself.