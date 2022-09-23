A WARNING has been issued to Revolut customers after a cyber attack exposed the data of thousands of customers.

Consumer expert Which? Money has reported that more than 50,000 customers have had their data exposed, putting them at a higher risk of fraud and identity theft.

Revolut, which has 4.8 million customers in the UK, was hit by a data breach on September 11.

Personal data, including contact details and account data, was compromised though no passwords or Pins were accessible to the hackers.

A Revolut spokesman told Which? Money: “Revolut recently experienced a highly targeted cyber-attack.

“This resulted in an unauthorised third-party obtaining access to the details of a small percentage (0.16 per cent) of our customers for a short period of time.

“We immediately identified and isolated the attack to effectively limit its impact and have contacted those customers affected. Customers who have not received an email have not been impacted.

“To be clear, no funds have been accessed or stolen. Our customers’ money is safe - as it has always been. All customers can continue to use their cards and accounts as normal.

“We take incidents such as these incredibly seriously, and we would like to sincerely apologise to any customers who have been affected by this incident as the safety of our customers and their data is our top priority at Revolut.”

Customers affected by the security breach do not need to take any action and can continue to use their cards as normal.

Revolut has contacted those affected by the incident by email.

The company said it will not contact customers by phone or text, and would not ask for security codes or login data.