ONE of Newport's most important historic sites is throwing open its doors to visitors for free today, Saturday.

The National Trust is taking part in Cadw's Open Doors heritage festival, meaning that several National Trust sites in Wales - including Newport's Tredegar House - are available to visit for free on selected dates and times.

All of the dates are in September and most have already been and gone, apart from Tredegar House on Saturday, September 24 between 10.30am and 4pm and Plas Newydd House and Garden in Anglesey on Saturday, September 24 and Sunday, Spetember 25 between 10.30am and 4pm.

Tredgar House is a 17th century building - though the oldest parts date back to the 15th century - built by the influential Morgan family who later became the Lords Tredegar.

The family owned the building until 1951, when the Catholic Church bought it and used it as a convent school.

It was bought by the Newport Corporation Council in 1974 and in 2011 the National Trust took on management of the house and the grounds on a 50 year lease beginning in 2012.

It is a Grade I-listed building and the grounds stretch over 90 acres.

What people may find more interesting is the history of the Morgan family, who are credited with establishing Newport as an important trade hub.

The family have a long and interesting history, such as supporting Henry Tudor in his ascent to become King Henry VII, some members being on opposing sides of the English Civil War and one member being one of the survivors of the infamous Charge of the Light Brigade in the Crimean War.

For those planning on visiting the house on Saturday, the National Trust is advising that although no booking is required, the event is being run on a first come first served basis.

The event is expected to be busy and people visiting are being asked to take advantage of public transport or car shares wherever possible.