THE National Lottery is still searching for a mystery winner who has won £10,000 a month for a year - and has only a few weeks left to claim their prize.

The winning ticket was bought in Cardiff and matched the five main numbers in the Set for Life draw on Monday, April 18.

The winning Set for Life numbers on that day were 7, 9, 12, 31, 43 and the life ball was 7.

The lucky ticket holder only has until Saturday, October 15, to claim the prize before the prize money is donated to National Lottery-funded projects around the UK.

Andy Carter, Camelot’s senior winners’ advisor at the National Lottery said: “Time is running out for the winner of this prize, but we are still hopeful that someone will come forward last minute to claim the money.

“We urge everyone to check their old tickets one final time, the easiest way to do this is by the National Lottery app or look anywhere a missing Set For Life ticket could be hiding.

“This life changing prize could really help make dreams become a reality for somebody out there.”

Players can check tickets online by downloading the National Lottery app, at National-lottery.co.uk, or in shops.

After a National Lottery draw, players have 180 days from the day of the draw to claim their prize if they have the winning ticket.

The top prize in Set for Life is £10,000 a month for 30 years when the five main numbers and the life ball are matched. Players can also win £10,000 a month for a year by matching the five main numbers.

If nobody comes forward to claim the winning ticket before the deadline it will go to help National Lottery funded projects across the UK.

If you have the winning ticket call the National Lottery Line on 0333 234 5050 to claim the prize.