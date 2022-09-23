A ‘SUMMER HOUSE’ that was being used as an Airbnb without permission still appears available for booking – despite the owner being ordered to stop using it as a holiday let.

Torfaen Borough Council had launched an investigation into the use of the large timber framed building near Pontypool, and as a result issued a reminder to owner Roger Rudge there is no permission in place for holiday accommodation.

He had applied for planning permission for the retention of the summer house, on land adjacent to his home at Elizabeth Row in an area of Talywaun known as ‘The British’, which was approved.

A council report stated that planning permission had been granted in 2016 for use of the land as a garden including all structures on it. A statement submitted to Torfaen council, this year, explained Mr Rudge thought he had permission to extend the existing outbuilding.

It also confirmed it had been rented out as an Airbnb but the statement said: “This has now ceased and the use will remain as that of garden amenity and summerhouse.”

However the accommodation website shows that ‘The Hut’ is still available for booking.

Mr Rudge told the Local Democracy Reporting Service his understanding is that to continue using the summer house for holiday accommodation he will have to make a new planning application, which he intends to do.

He refused to answer questions on why it still appears available for booking.

The council’s decision was dated Monday, September 19.

The council received one letter of complaint that asked planners to consider the impact of noise due to its use as holiday accommodation and increased use of a private access road.

The report by the planning department stated: “The neighbour’s objection relates largely to the use of this building as tourist accommodation. The applicant would require consent to use it as tourist accommodation a note would be added to remind them of this.”