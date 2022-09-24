HERE is a list of all the planned road closures in Gwent and on the M4 this weekend.
M4 from junction 24 to junction 25, Newport - Road works will shut the westbound lane one and two as well as the 25A offslip between September 24 and 25. There will be a diversion using junction 25 for Caerleon or junction 26 for Malpas Road.
M4 from junction 32 to junction 30, Cardiff - Street works have closed a lane travelling eastbound. Closure ends at 3.30pm on Saturday.
A467 from the roundabout at the B4248 Blaenavon Road to the roundabout at the A465 Heads of The Valleys Road, Brynmawr - Lane closure from Saturday through Sunday.
Heads of The Valley Road, Clydach - A lane on the westbound carriageway of the A465 from the Glanbaiden roundabout to the A465 at Clydach will be closed until Friday, October 7.
Stable Row, Blaenavon - Road closed until Friday, September 30.
Carrow Road, Five Lanes, Caerwent - Road closed due to road works until Wednesday, October 5.
M48 junction 2 to Junction 1, Chepstow - Lane one closure until Sunday, November 20.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here