A PREGNANT dog was just hours from death when she was found dumped near a common.

The dog was rescued by charity Friends of the Animals Wales, and underwent emergency surgery, at the cost of thousands of pounds.

When the dog – who has been named Poppy by rescuers - was found near Pontypridd Common she had produced one dead puppy, and the charity said she would have died without emergency surgery.

A spokesman from the Animal Welfare Investigations Project said: “This is one of the cruellest incidents imaginable.

“When Poppy was found, she was in whelp and produced one dead puppy.

Poppy the dog. Picture: Animal Welfare Investigations Project/Friends of Animals Wales

“Further examination by veterinary surgeons revealed that a puppy was stuck, and Poppy had to undergo emergency surgery. Without the team at Friends of Animals Wales, Poppy would no longer be alive.

“If anyone can provide any information or CCTV footage of suspicious activity in the area on that day, we can investigate the abandonment of Poppy and bring the perpetrators to justice.”

Investigators are urging anyone with any information to come forward to help find the perpetrators. Anyone with information about the incident can call the Animal Welfare Investigations Project on 0333 335 5749.