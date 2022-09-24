NEWPORT Food Festival is back this year after a two year absence.

One of Newport's most popular attractions, the Food Festival will be returning on Saturday, October 8, for the first time since 2019.

The event, which will be held throughout the city centre and in Newport Market, will kick off at 9am.

As well as all the food and drink provided by local traders in stalls, chefs will demonstrate their skills in showcases held at the Newport Now Zone in Newport Market.

One chef who has confirmed their attendance is patron of the festival Hywel Jones, executive head chef at Restaurant Hywel Jones, at the Lucknam Park Hotel and Spa.

Other chefs appearing include Anil Karhadkar, head chef at city centre restaurant Curry on the Curve; James Davies, head chef at Horton’s Coffee House; and Steve White, head chef at the Mercure Hotel.

Entry to the event will be free and there will be face-painting and roaming street theatre.

Cllr Jane Mudd, leader of the council, said: “I’m very excited to see the return of the Newport Food Festival after an unavoidable hiatus.

“The festival has attracted fantastic producers and suppliers both from the local area and slightly further afield, and many thousands of visitors since its inception in 2010.

“I know it has been sorely missed and its return will be welcomed by all those who appreciate great food, a great atmosphere and a great day out."

Confirmed traders at Newport Food Festival