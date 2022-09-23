ONE person has been taken to hospital following an incident which closed the Southern Distributor Road on Thursday night.
Police were called to an incident on the A48 between Nash Road and the Corporation Road traffic lights at around 8pm.
The SDR was closed for several hours while emergency services attended.
British Transport Police have now confirmed they were called to the incident after reports of concern for the welfare of a person in the area.
Paramedics also attended, and the person was taken to hospital.
A British Transport Police spokesperson said: “British Transport Police were called to the line near Newport following reports of concern for the welfare of a person.
“Paramedics also attended and they were taken to hospital for treatment.”
