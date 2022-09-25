A NEW £100,000 grant scheme is being made available to help people in Newport struggling with the cost of living crisis.

The scheme announced by Newport City Council is intended to help community food groups as the crisis begins to bite.

Council leader Cllr Jane Mudd said: “We know there are more and more residents who are finding it difficult to make ends meet.

Cllr Jane Mudd

“Food prices and household costs are continuing to escalate, and this is causing hardship and distress.

“Food banks and other organisations are vital lifelines for families and individuals in this position, but they are also experiencing difficulties because of the present crisis.

“This scheme is designed to help alleviate this difficult situation.”

Applications for the new scheme are now open after being launched by the council in partnership with voluntary support organisation GAVO.

Food banks, and other groups that help residents who are struggling financially, will be able to apply for grants to assist with day-to-day costs such as buying groceries to replenish their stocks.

An earlier scheme, also run with GAVO, gave financial assistance for initiatives such as growing projects or upgrading of equipment to help groups meet the challenge of tackling food insecurity.

Steven Tiley, GAVO chief executive said: “GAVO is pleased to be able to continue to work in partnership with Newport City Council to provide financial assistants to organisations across the city.

“This will help families ensure there is food on the table. In difficult times the work of the third sector is at the third sector is at the forefront of supporting communities, which I know will be appreciated by many families and individuals.”

Many food banks across Newport will benefit from the scheme to help give them a boost to serve the community.

Gemma Walker, manager at Feed Newport, is happy for the extra support to help get supplies to help her community.

Gemma Walker hopes the grant will help and can only go so far

She said: “We are pleased with the announcement, as it will help towards foodbanks which are struggling for donations.

“Our numbers have increased by more than double, our soup kitchen numbers have also increased by double each week, we are catering for 40+ at the soup kitchen.

“We are seeing people from all backgrounds in all situations, and we are expecting to see more families or people who are struggling especially with everything going on with the cost-of-living crisis.

“The grant will help but it will only go so far, so we are definitely applying for it.

"We are always on the lookout for other grants and ways to bring money into Feed Newport to support us throughout the year.”